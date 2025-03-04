– The MLB’s Texas Rangers will be holding a special “AEW Night” at Global Life Field ahead of the AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view in July. AEW Night at the official venue for the Texas Rangers will take place on Wednesday, July 2, the same day as a MLB game between the Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. AEW released the following announcement regarding the news:

Ahead of #AEWAllInTexas, join us for #AEW Night at @GlobeLifeField on Wednesday, July 2 when the @Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles!

Get this AEW / World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack when you purchase a ticket to the theme night! Limited quantities available.… pic.twitter.com/1eiQ5mmE2g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2025

– The Sports on Max account on X shared the following, which AEW retweeted on their official X account this week, regarding AEW content on Max.

Rolling right along into March. pic.twitter.com/P4oTtkznzK — Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) March 3, 2025

– Speaking of AEW on Max content, the AEW on TV account on X shot out this post on Monday evening regarding the one-year anniversary of Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, which is available to watch for subscribers of Max.