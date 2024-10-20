Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling held night one of its ‘Forged in Excellence’ event from St. Clair College in Windsor Ontario, Canada.

You can check out the complete results from the show below:

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo def. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

* QT Marshall def. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Kylie Rae def. Laynie Luck, Taylor Rising & Aurora Teves

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: KUSHIDA and Kevin Knight (c) def. Aiden Prince & El Reverso, Rogue Squadron and Brent Banks and Johnny Swinger to retain

* PWA Champion’s Grail Championship: Rohan Raja def. Jake Something to become first-ever champion

* Tables Match: Bully Ray def. Raj Dhesi

* Gisele Shaw def. Miyu Yamashita. If Yamashita had won, she would have been added to ROH Women’s title match tomorrow night.

* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Mike Bailey