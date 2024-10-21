Costco Guy AJ says he wants his match with QT Marshall at AEW Full Gear 2024 to take place on the Zero Hour pre-show.

AJ took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that his challenge to Marshall should take place on the pre-show so that everyone can see it for free.

In other news, two dark matches took place prior to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s ‘Forged In Excellence’ (Night Two) event.

You can check out the results from the dark matches below:

* Brent Banks & Bryce Landon def. Johnny Swinger & Raj Singh

* Taylor Rising def. Aurora Teves