Maple Leaf Pro issued a statement on Tuesday clarifying a rumor that has been making the rounds regarding their two-night “Forged In Excellence” special event later this week.

It was first reported by PWInsider.com earlier this week that following his AEW International Championship victory at AEW WrestleDream 2024 over the weekend, Konosuke Takeshita’s newly won AEW title would be on-the-line for his already advertised bout at MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 1.

The main event of MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 1 was one of the first matches to be announced for the two-night show, and features “The Alpha” from AEW’s Don Callis Family faction squaring off against TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Ahead of the two-night relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Canadian-based pro wrestling promotion this Saturday and Sunday, the official X account for MLP corrected this false rumor, and announcing that Takeshita vs. Bailey will be an AEW International Championship Eliminator bout instead.

“Night One’s main event for MLP: Forged In Excellence is new AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita versus TNA X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey,” the announcement read. “And while Takeshita’s new title is NOT on the line in the match, it still has huge implications – if Speedball WINS, he earns a future title shot at the AEW International Champion! It all goes down on Saturday, October 19 in Windsor, Ontario!”

MLP: Forged In Excellence is scheduled to take place on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. You can purchase tickets to the special two-night event at EventBrite.com. You can also stream the shows as they air on 10/19 and 10/20 via TrillerTV.com.

Also scheduled for the two-night show on 10/19 and 10/20:

MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 1 (10/19/2024)

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Tables Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Bully Ray

* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

* Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita

MLP: Forged In Excellence Night 2 (10/20/2024)

* AEW International Title: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Josh Alexander

* Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo

* ROH Women’s World Title: Athena (c) vs. Gisele Shaw