Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing details for the company’s first wave of action figures, which are an exclusive item with BossFightShop.com. Full details can be found below.

Major League Wrestling and Boss Fight Studios today announced that fans can now pre-order the first wave of MLW action figures exclusively at www.BossFightShop.com.

Wave 1 features:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Killer Kross

Jacob Fatu

Mads Krugger

Accessories

Visit BossFightShop.com and get the first-ever MLW action figures in what promises to be a collectors item and awesome get for years to come!

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.