Additional tickets have been released for MLW’s return to Philadelphia. Marking the first event since March 2020 to feature crowds for MLW, MLW will present a TV taping on Saturday night July 10 at the 2300 Arena. Tickets remain extremely limited.

MLW also recently spoke to Los Parks, who said that their father, lucha-libre legend LA Park, is doing much better after dealing with an pneumonia. Presser is below.