Major League Wrestling has re-signed an agreement with beIN Sports to air their weekly episodic Fusion on the network on Saturday nights.

Forbes broke the news earlier today, with MLW CEO Court Bauer releasing the following statement regarding the agreement.

We are excited to continue to be a cornerstone of beIN Sports’ portfolio of world-class sports content. beIN’s dual language reach will help further entrench MLW as a thriving sports league. The linear cable world is shifting and only news, live events and sports will be left standing. MLW is focused on its value in this space as well as in the nonlinear streaming realm. This deal and other on-going conversations reflects our goal to be a versatile sports league that is plug and play for our partners on cable and streaming.

The promotion has been airing on beIN Sports since 2018.