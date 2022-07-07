Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they have reached a new streaming deal with their longtime partners beIN Sports, which will broadcast MLW content in major markets like Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago. Full details can be found below.

(MIAMI, FL) — beIN SPORTS and Major League Wrestling have announced an agreement for MLW content to broadcast on its free streaming and over-the-air channel beIN SPORTS XTRA. MLW will air on beIN SPORTS XTRA on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT beginning on July 8, with its linear premiere 24 hours later on beIN SPORTS.

A free, 24/7 English language LIVE sports, news, analysis and highlights channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA brings everyone closer to the game.

beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming services such as Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, KlowdTV, TiVo, Vizio, XUMO TV, and more as well as on over-the-air television stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, Atlanta, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others. For a full list of providers and markets, visit beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

“This partnership builds on our four-year relationship with beIN and will help drive awareness and give our fans the ability to access MLW content on multiple platforms,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “MLW on beIN SPORTS XTRA gives viewers access to MLW for free via streaming services as well as on over-the-air television in major markets, like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas.”

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on YouTube, FITE.tv, beIN Sports, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 20 countries and counting.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.