Comicbook.com reports that Major League Wrestling has started a new working relationship with Hot Topic, which will see merchandise from your favorite MLW stars like Jacob Fatu, Taya Valkyrie, Davey Richards, Microman and MLW heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone in Hot Topic stores around the U.S. This will include fashion apparel like t-shirts and hoodies, as well as accessories.

When speaking about the collaboration MLW CEO Court Bauer had this to say:

“This partnership with Hot Topic is another step in continuing to align ourselves with the hottest brands and platforms. We look forward to bringing merchandise inspired by our diverse and popular fighters to Hot Topic and it kicks off today.”

