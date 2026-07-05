Major League Wrestling has officially written former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin, now competing as Bishop Dyer, out of its ongoing television storylines.

During Saturday’s July 4 episode of MLW Fusion, commentator Rich Bocchini revealed that Dyer had been locked out of the promotion as part of a storyline involving contract negotiations. According to Bocchini, Dyer had been attempting to use his status as one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions to secure a significant raise and additional perks.

“I can now confirm this: negotiations between Dyer and Major League Wrestling have officially hit a total standstill,” Bocchini said on the broadcast. “And my sources tell me that Dyer has been using, or attempting to use, his status as a World Tag Team Champion as the ultimate leverage.”

Bocchini continued by explaining that MLW management had reached its breaking point.

“We’re talking about a salary bump and perks demands that would make a billionaire blush. Now, the league’s response to this: they’ve had enough. As of this moment, Bishop Dyer has officially been locked out of Major League Wrestling until he returns with a reasonable mindset.”

Dyer’s last MLW appearance came on May 1 at the joint CMLL-MLW event at Arena Mexico, where he and Donovan Dijak successfully defended the MLW World Tag Team Championships against Averno and Euforia.

The storyline continued throughout this week’s Fusion, with Dijak being told he had until the end of the show to find a new partner. In the main event, Dijak was defeated by Karl Anderson before Anderson was attacked by Josh Bishop. Following the post-match angle, Bishop was officially introduced as the newest member of The Skyscrapers, Dijak’s new partner, and one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions.

The angle comes amid continued speculation that Dyer could be WWE-bound. Back in May, it was reported that a return had been the subject of significant internal discussion in WWE.

“It might even be done, but I haven’t had it officially confirmed to me it’s done. But I have 100% confirmed that it’s been heavily talked about,” Dave Meltzer reported at F4WOnline.com in an update this week.

He also speculated on where Dyer could potentially fit if he does return to WWE.

“On the SmackDown show, when Danhausen was talking about something bigger, my gut was that that’s who it is. That’s just my speculation, but I just know that he’s been talked with about being brought in.”