Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a 12-man tag team matchup for this Saturday’s Fightland event, which takes place from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Check out the participants in the matchup, as well as an updated look at the card for the show.

MLW today announced a 12-man Survival Tag Team Match featuring: EJ Nduka, Savio Vega, Richard Holliday, Warhorse, Zenshi and the Blue Meanie vs. Ikuro Kwon, King Mo, Gino Medina, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro & Beastman (with Kimchee) for this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Cesar Duran has introduced the first-ever 12-man Survival Tag Team Match in MLW history!

Featuring two teams of six competitors, the elimination style match ends only when the members of one team have all been eliminated.

“A delightful reward awaits the winner or winners,” said matchmaker Cesar Duran. “But to win, these teams will have to find a way to cooperate and conquer!”

Who will thrive and out-survive all others?

Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

¡TRIOS MATCH!

Los Parks vs. 5150

12-MAN TAG TEAMMATCHUP