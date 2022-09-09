Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a luchadores eliminator four-way matchup between Lady Shani, Lady Flammer, La Hiedra, and Reina Dorado for the September 18th Super Series 22 event from Atlanta, Georgia. The winner will go on to challenge Featherweight champion Taya Valkyrie in the future. Full details, including an updated card for the show, can be found below.

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a AAA luchadores eliminator: Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorado for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Purchase tickets at http://www.LuchaTickets.com.

The world’s grandest lucha libre organization, AAA, is sending FOUR of its top luchadoras to the inter-promotional Super Series’22… and there’s a golden carrot for the winner of this 4-way eliminator: the winner will challenge Taya Valkyrie for the Women’s World Featherweight Championship!

Lady Shani, a 2-time AAA Reina de Reinas Champion claims to be the perfect combo of beauty and violence and she backs it up, not hesitating to use anything not nailed down. Deceptive with her fighting styles, Shani can transition from hardcore brawling to technical wrestling, which makes her a difficult threat to decode.

Lady Flammer, a second generation luchadora from Monterrey, Nuevo León, México is one of Mexico’s most promising new luchadoras. At just 22, she has already claimed the mask and hair of several luchadoras. From Tijuana to Monterrey and all points in-between, Lady Flammer has quickly ignited a path of dominance.

La Hiedra, competing in AAA since 2015, Hiedra is a staple of the promotion. Known as “La Nueva Reyna del Escandalo,” which translates to The New Queen of Scandal.” A part of the famed Chicano Dynasty, Hiedra is quite possibly a favorite to win the eliminator and challenge Taya.

Last but not least there’s Reina Dorada, a black belt martial artist with a vicious background in striking, including a deadly roundhouse kick. A BJJ and Tae Kwon Do practitioner, Dorada brings a unique dimension to her fights, often not seen in lucha libre.

Who will have their hand raised in victory and punch their ticket to a title shot against Taya Valkyrie’s World Featherweight Championship?

Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

Learn more at: https://mlw.com/superseries22/.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

Street Fight

Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

¡Lucha Libre Trios Match!

Microman, Laredo Kid & Komander vs. Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

4-Way AAA Luchadoras Eliminator:

Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada

Also scheduled to appear:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

The Samoan SWAT Team

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

Tickets can be purchased locally at:

Supermercado del Ahorro

Discolandia Plaza Fiesta

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

