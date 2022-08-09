Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the lucha-libre promotion AAA will be participating in MLW’s debut show in Atlanta, which takes place on September 18th. Full details can be found below.

MLW.com can confirm the grandest lucha libre organization in the world, Lucha Libre AAA, will participate in the 2022 Super Series on September 18.

A supercard summit of organizations, the last Super Series took place in Tijuana in March of 2020. Now, two years later MLW makes its debut in Atlanta with a banner multi-promotional event.

“I want to thank Dorian Roldan and Konnan for being such great partners and providing world class, unmatched luchadores,” said MLW CEO and Founder Court Bauer. “Atlanta is in for a noteworthy and historic card, including the participation of additional organizations as we celebrate cross-promotion unity.”

The main event is expected to be announced within the next day.