MLW Announces Addition Of COVID-19 Compliance Officer, Will Help Establish Safety Protocols When They Return

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they’ve recently introduced a new position of COVID-19 compliance officer, who will help establish safety protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus once MLW returns to doing shows. Details are below.

NEW YORK – With plans for Major League Wrestling’s restart underway, MLW remains steadfast in making health and safety the number one priority.

Several MLW staffers recently underwent training to become certified in COVID-19 protocols.

Additionally, MLW has introduced a COVID-19 compliance officer (C19CO) as a member of its team moving forward.

This newly designated position is responsible for establishing and enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols, training staff, and monitoring compliance on all sets and venues.

“The health and welfare of our athletes, crew and staff is very important,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This new position will provide the league with insight, strategy and guidance as we strive to deliver the best practices in safety measures for the restart.”

The medically certified COVID-19 compliance officer is educated in the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, disinfection, social distancing, CDC, local, and state guidelines, and other information related to preventing the spread of infection on a film production set. This person is responsible for safety compliance and enforcement of rules.

“Just like all broadcast productions have a producer or a football team has an offensive coordinator, the COVID-19 Compliance is another necessary member of our organization moving forward,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

The certified training covers: screening protocol, positive test protocol, social distancing, exclusion protocol, health department requirements, staff training, PPE, set disinfection among other key items.

MLW expects to reveal its plans to restart league events shortly.