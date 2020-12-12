Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone will be returning to action on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. The Dynasty member has not competed since an attack by CONTRA Unit, led by world heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu. Check out the details below.

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced that National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone has been cleared and will return this Wednesday December 16 at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV.

After being put on the injured reserved list for a month by Mads Krügger, Alex Hammerstone returns this Wednesday and is ready for action!

Hammerstone, the man who brought MLW’s wrestlers together to take back MLW from the clutches of CONTRA, has put World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu in the crosshairs. The #1 ranked man in MLW for over a 1½ years is coming for CONTRA but standing in his way is an emerging dark force within the shadowy international group known as CONTRA: Mads Krügger.

Is Hammerstone ready for action? Has he fully recovered? How will CONTRA Unit and Mads Krügger respond? Tune in this Wednesday to find out.

Also scheduled:

•ACH vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor – Opera Cup Semi-Finals

•ACH vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor – Opera Cup Semi-Finals

