Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that lucha-libre star Arez has joined the roster, as he was picked in today’s fourth round of the MLW draft. Full details, including who else will be joining Arez in this upcoming season of television, below.

Round 4 of the 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live tonight featuring luchador Arez joining MLW for its highly anticipated upcoming season. Watch round 4 of the MLW Open Draft at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xThUjWsORdU.

Cesar Duran and Azteca Underground have done it again in inking another big selection in Arez. The master of “strange style”, Arez is one of the hottest luchadores to cross the border in years.

Mentored by the legendary Blue Demon Jr., Arez’s speed and technique are a challenge for opponents to keep pace with.

“I think it’s safe to say who is owning this draft, no?,” said Cesar Duran in a statement to MLW.com. “Arez’s mission in MLW is quite simple: it’s to collect gold and masks in the name of Azteca! See you in just a few weeks, amigos.”

How will Arez fair in Philly next month? We’ll find out in just a few weeks when he makes his MLW debut July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena (buy tickets).

Arez’s bio is now available at: https://mlw.com/arez/.

Also announced as returning for the new season of MLW:

Calvin Tankman

Mads Krügger