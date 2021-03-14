Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that on this week’s Fusion will feature an Azteca Underground Exposé, which the promotion teases will finally answer all the mysteries that surround it. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling ("MLW") today announced there will be an Azteca Underground Exposé this Wednesday, March 17 at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

For nearly 2 months questions have swirled around Azteca Underground? What is it? A Who is “El Jefe”? What’s their end game? Alicia Atout journeys into the shadows for an exclusive Azteca Underground Exposé!

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Los Parks (champions) vs. Injustice (challengers) – World Tag Team Championship

•Lio Rush defends the World Middleweight Championship

•Azteca Underground Exposé with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, CONTRA Unit, and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.