(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced the debut of B3CCA at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

The women’s featherweight division welcomes its newest addition in “international pop star” B3CCA at SuperFight’23.

An impressive emerging force of a new generation of wrestlers out of the New England area, B3CCA is a breakout star on the northeast wrestling circuit. Igniting roars from the fans with her breathtaking 450 splash, B3CCA has quickly captured the attention of promoters around the world.

With multiple tours of Europe, the “international pop star” has enjoyed high-profile bouts in the UK’s Pro Wrestling EVE organization as well as Germany’s wXw.

With a depth of experience, having trained with some of the best around the world, B3CCA now enters MLW looking to win her first world championship.

League officials are in talks with several women as potential opponents. B3CCA’s debut match is expected to be announced in days.

Experience the international pop star craze and see B3CCA’s debut LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, February 4. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

John Hennigan

Real1

Microman

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Davey Richards

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Rickey Shane Page

Delirious

Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide on beIN Sports, Pro Wrestling TV, Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom and in over 60 countries and counting.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.