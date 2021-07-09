Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s Battle Riot III special will be aired for free on beIN Sports entirely for free on July 24th at 10pm EST. Company president Court Bauer revealed this news on Twitter writing, “Instead of putting the Battle Riot on PPV or behind a paywall when many are still financially recovering from a brutal 18 months, I will give you the Riot for FREE – thanks to our partners at @beINSPORTSUSA. More in a moment on when you can watch!” Full details are below.

Major League Wrestling and beIN SPORTS will team-up to televise the 40-wrestler Battle Riot III event on Saturday July 24 at 10pm ET.

“BeIN Sports has been the exclusive linear destination for every Battle Riot, and we’re elated to continue the tradition with a stacked match and give it to the fans for free on cable and satellite,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “This event will serve as an important chapter as we look ahead to the next season this fall.”

Set at the sold-out full capacity 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the event features King Muertes, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, Ross and Marshall Von Erich, Davey Richards, CONTRA Unit, former World Heavyweight Champion Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy, TJP, EJ Nduka, Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday, World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed and dozens of other world class wrestlers.

MLW Battle Riot III will be available to stream for free on demand on MLW’s YouTube Channel later this month. Learn more at: www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!