Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the July 10th tapings of Fusion will also include the third-ever Battle Riot matchup, which is MLW’s version of the Royal Rumble. Full details, including the wrestlers that are expected to compete in the marquee bout, can be found below.

PHILADELPHIA – MLW today announced Battle Riot III® will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday July 10th.

40 wrestlers will riot in the city of brotherly love on Saturday, July 10 as one man looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Jacob Fatu. (buy tickets)

During last night’s MLW Open Draft digital series, Alicia Atout revealed the news that the July 10 card would in fact be the Battle Riot III.

“You couldn’t ask for a bigger way to kick off the new season than a huge match with BIG stakes,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Philly was set to get the Battle Riot last July before the pandemic hit, so I felt I had to make good on that promise and deliver it this July.”

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.