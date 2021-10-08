Top NJPW star Will Ospreay is set to make his MLW debut this fall.
We noted before how MLW had been teasing a “huge announcement on a huge star” to be made during last night’s Fightland special on Vice TV, about a name debuting with the company this fall. That name was revealed to be Ospreay.
Ospreay is set to make his MLW debut at the tapings on Saturday, November 6 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
Ospreay is the current British Heavyweight Champion for Rev Pro.
Stay tuned for more.
🚨BREAKING🚨@AliciaAtout reveals on #MLWEmbedded that @WillOspreay is coming to MLW this fall.#MLW 👊 @VICETV pic.twitter.com/pyYSFawQaI
— MLW (@MLW) October 8, 2021
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.