Top NJPW star Will Ospreay is set to make his MLW debut this fall.

We noted before how MLW had been teasing a “huge announcement on a huge star” to be made during last night’s Fightland special on Vice TV, about a name debuting with the company this fall. That name was revealed to be Ospreay.

Ospreay is set to make his MLW debut at the tapings on Saturday, November 6 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Ospreay is the current British Heavyweight Champion for Rev Pro.

