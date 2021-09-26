Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the full brackets for the 2021 Opera Cup tournament. Matches will begin at the October 2nd Fightland event in Philadelphia, and a full image of the brackets can be seen above.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today revealed the brackets for the 2021 Opera Cup, with the opening round set for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

The winner of Tom Lawlor-Davey Richards will advance to fight the winner of Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty. Then, it will be either Calvin Tankman or Matt Cross advancing to battle the winner of the TJP vs. Alex Shelley opening round bout.

The Opera Cup kicks off October 2 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • Calvin Tankman • 5150 plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

