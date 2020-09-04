Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that MLW rookie of the year Brian Pillman Jr. will be returning to the promotion’s restart next month. Pillman has been appearing regularly on AEW’s Youtube series Dark, and worked last week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Check out the details below.

Brian Pillman Jr. is back.

League officials and Pillman have made amends. MLW.com has confirmed Pillman will be part of MLW’s restart this Fall… and Pillman wasted no time in making a shocking statement in his return.

In the closing moments of this week’s Pulp FUSION, Pillman made his first appearance in over 4 months on MLW airwaves. As Injustice talked about their goals for the restart, Pillman smashed a steel chair into the back of Myron Reed before cracking a steel chair across the head of Jordan Oliver.

Pillman, who had been jumped numerous times by Injustice in the past clearly has a vendetta and has put Injustice in his crosshairs.

With rumors swirling about a Pillman vs. Reed title match before CONTRA seized control of MLW earlier this year, could a title match be back in the mix when MLW restarts?

Vowing that he is bullet proof and with nothing to lose, Pillman re-enters MLW driven by vengeance… but does justice await in the form of Reed and Oliver? The restart may hold the answer.