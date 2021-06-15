Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Cesar Duran, formerly known as Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground, will be appearing at the July 10th tapings from the 2300 arena in Philadelphia Pennsylvania. Full details, including further information on Battle Riot III, can be found below.

The owner and proprietor of Azteca Underground, Cesar Duran, has confirmed he will be in attendance Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia for the Battle Riot® III at the 2300 Arena.

Following the shocking season finale of MLW FUSION, Cesar Duran has emerged as the most talked about power player in professional wrestling.

What does “El Jefe” have planned when he makes his first live public appearance July 10 in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena?

The world will find out July 10 in Philly at the 2300 Arena. (buy tickets)

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.