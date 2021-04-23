Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the COVID-19 protocols for fans who plan to attend the promotion’s upcoming event in Philadelphia, their first show with fans since the pandemic hit last year. Full details can be found below.

PHILADELPHIA — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced its covid protocols for its return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday July 10. The event will be a MLW TV taping.

Limited tickets available at: www.MLW2300.com.

The health and wellbeing of fans, the athletes, staff, and crew are of the utmost importance to MLW and the 2300 Arena.

The 2300 Arena is following city and state guidelines for the latest capacity requirements and safety standards.

The 2300 Arena recently replaced all its filters in their air system to HEPA grade. They also added UV lights inside their HVAC system.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available for patrons throughout the arena.

All seating will be socially distanced for safety, allowing fans to sit with their party but following CDC recommendations regarding other attendees and spacing.

There will be a covid compliance officer on site for the 2300 Arena as well as an additional covid compliance officer from Major League Wrestling to ensure all protocols are maintained.

Attendees, staff, crew, and athletes will be temperature checked upon entrance and must wear a mask while inside the venue.

Pennsylvania’s new guidelines as of 4/4/2021 allow 25% maximum occupancy limits for indoor events. The indoor capacity is expected to rise to 35% after April 30th.

Limited tickets available at: MLW2300.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Mil Muertes • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Myron Reed • Josef Samael • Mads Krügger • Alicia Atout • Azteca Underground • Calvin Tankman • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Ikuro Kwon • Myron Reed • Violence is Forever • Gino Medina • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Limited tickets available starting at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry VIP (exclusive for price level 1 ticket holders)

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.