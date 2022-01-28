Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their next event, Intimidation Games, will be taking place on March 31st from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details, including what stars are scheduled to appear, can be found below.
MLW will return to Dallas March 31 with MLW: Intimidation Games, an MLW FUSION television taping at Gilley’s with a special start time of 7:00pm.
The card will feature a who’s who from MLW and beyond. Fans can purchase tickets at MLWTix.com.
Matches will be announced soon at MLW.com.
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Davey Richards
Cesar Duran
Alex Shelley
nZo
Jacob Fatu
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane with Mr. Thomas
World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed
Calvin Tankman
Richard Holliday & Alicia Atout
TJP
World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan
Mads Krugger
Matt Cross
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
Aramis
Arez
KC Navarro
Gino Medina
PLUS MORE!
More wrestlers and talent to be added soon.
No refunds or exchanges.
For the latest information on bouts for this event, please visit http://www.MLW.com. All bouts are subject to change.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:
5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders
6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:00 p.m.: Showtime