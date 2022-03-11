Major League Wrestling has announced on Twitter that this year’s Battle Riot IV event will take place on June 23rd from the legendary Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

The annual matchup is similar to WWE’s Royal Rumble except participants can be eliminated by pinfall and submission as well as being thrown over the top rope. The winner receives a future opportunity at the MLW Heavyweight champion, currently held by last year’s Battle Riot winner, Alexander Hammerstone. Previous winners include “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, and lucha-libre legend LA Park.

