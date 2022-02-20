Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing meet and greet details for the legendary Rick “The Dragon” Steamboat at the February 26th SuperFight event in Charlotte. Full details can be found below.

MLW today announced that there will be a special pre-show meet and greet opportunity with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat at the Grady Cole Center this Saturday night in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping

The legendary Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be signing autographs and taking photos starting at 6:30pm this Saturday night.

This meet and greet opportunity is an additional fee, paid on site. You must have a ticket to the event in addition to purchasing this add-on meet & greet opportunity.

Meet Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat in a rare appearance and talk with one of wrestling’s all time greats this Saturday, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton

🐉Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

🇲🇽Mixed Trios Match🇲🇽

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

ALSO FEATURING PRE-SHOW MEET & GREETS WITH:

Ricky “The Dragon Steamboat

Tickets start at $10 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

