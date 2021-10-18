Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the 2021 Opera Cup finals will take place at the November 6th Fusion tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Full details can be found below.

The oldest professional wrestling tournament in history will add a new chapter to its legacy as the 2021 edition of the “classic” comes to a conclusion on November 6th.

With the opening round underway, it remains to be seen who will outwrestle all others en route to entering the finals in Philadelphia. This past week, Davey Richards ousted the 2020 cup winner Tom Lawlor to advance to the semi-finals. This week, Matt Cross and Calvin Tankman will compete with only one man advancing. Others still in the mix include: TJP, Lee Moriarty, Alex Shelley and Bobby Fish.

Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament.

The best of the day competed in the tournament and would often be an entree to more success, including the World Heavyweight Championship of the day.

After a 71-year hiatus, the Opera Cup returned in 2019. Soon thereafter, the league confirmed the “classic” would be an annual tournament hosted exclusively by MLW.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

OPERA CUP FINALS

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • Alex Shelley • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Myron Reed • Arez • Aramis • Alicia Atout • Holidead • Warhorse • KC Navarro • Alex Kane and King Mo • Sea Stars • Willow Nightingale • Matt Cross • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

