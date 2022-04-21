Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be taking on Holidead at the May 13th Kings Of Colosseum event, where the winner will be crowned the inaugural MLW Featherweight champion. Full details, including an updated look at the match card, can be found below.
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship will be crowned as Taya Valkyrie fights Holidead at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
Major League Wrestling will crown the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion as history is made in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13th at the storied 2300 Arena.
Two of the best female fighters in the world will clash as legacies and destines are defined and realized when Taya Valkyrie collides with Holidead.
Fresh off of defeating Australia’s top ranked Shazza McKenzie, the undefeated Holidead faces one of the sport’s most decorated luchadoras in the returning Taya Valkyrie.
Winning championships in Mexico, Japan and the US, Taya has distinguished herself as one of this generation’s best. One of the sport’s most iconic and beloved luchadoras, the LA-based Canadian was a member of the Los Perros del Mal stable and won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship 3 times.
Meanwhile, Holidead has dominated the featherweight division. From sending Nicole Savoy to the hospital to high profile wins over Willow Nightingale, Holidead has cleaned out the women’s division… that is until “La Wera Loca” returned.
How will the brood known as Strange Sangre impact this historic championship bout? That remains to be seen but Taya will have to avoid the likes of Gangrel, Arez, Dr Dax and Mini Abismo Negro.
MLW plans on having multiple women’s division. Like the men with the heavyweight and middleweight divisions, the women’s featherweight division promises to showcase the best and promote fair fights in stature between fighters of similar attributes.
Who will be crowned the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!
CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)
Weapons of Mass Destruction Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger
Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
Davey Richards
nZo
Microman with Mister Saint Laurent
World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka)
Ross & Marshall Von Erich
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)
World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed
Cesar Duran
Gangrel
The Sandman
Aramis
Arez
Matt Cross
ACH
KC Navarro
Savio Vega
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
