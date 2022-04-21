Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Taya Valkyrie will be taking on Holidead at the May 13th Kings Of Colosseum event, where the winner will be crowned the inaugural MLW Featherweight champion. Full details, including an updated look at the match card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship will be crowned as Taya Valkyrie fights Holidead at Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Major League Wrestling will crown the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion as history is made in Philadelphia on Friday, May 13th at the storied 2300 Arena.

Two of the best female fighters in the world will clash as legacies and destines are defined and realized when Taya Valkyrie collides with Holidead.

Fresh off of defeating Australia’s top ranked Shazza McKenzie, the undefeated Holidead faces one of the sport’s most decorated luchadoras in the returning Taya Valkyrie.

Winning championships in Mexico, Japan and the US, Taya has distinguished herself as one of this generation’s best. One of the sport’s most iconic and beloved luchadoras, the LA-based Canadian was a member of the Los Perros del Mal stable and won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship 3 times.

Meanwhile, Holidead has dominated the featherweight division. From sending Nicole Savoy to the hospital to high profile wins over Willow Nightingale, Holidead has cleaned out the women’s division… that is until “La Wera Loca” returned.

How will the brood known as Strange Sangre impact this historic championship bout? That remains to be seen but Taya will have to avoid the likes of Gangrel, Arez, Dr Dax and Mini Abismo Negro.

MLW plans on having multiple women’s division. Like the men with the heavyweight and middleweight divisions, the women’s featherweight division promises to showcase the best and promote fair fights in stature between fighters of similar attributes.

Who will be crowned the inaugural women’s World Featherweight Champion? Find out Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

nZo

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

World Tag Team Champions Hustle & Power (Calvin Tankman & EJ Nduka)

Ross & Marshall Von Erich

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

Aramis

Arez

Matt Cross

ACH

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

