Taya Valkyrie will defend her Featherweight championship against the winner of the AAA luchadoras four-way matchup at this Sunday's Super Series 22 Event from the Space Event Center in Norcross Georgia.

Major League Wrestling today announced Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Winner of 4-Way AAA Luchadoras Eliminator for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Taya Valkyrie will defend the Women’s World Featherweight Championship at the historic Atlanta debut of Major League Wrestling this Sunday.

The twist? MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran will have Valkyrie defend the belt against the winner of the 4-way AAA luchadoras eliminator the same night!

“Who doesn’t like surprises,” states Cesar Duran. “As MLW’s pipeline to my glorious luchadores, now my renegades will get not just one but TWO luchadora luchas at Super Series and maybe, just maybe a title change?!”

“La Wera Loca” now readies for the unpredictable title threat for the four top ranked AAA luchadores.

The 4-way AAA luchadoras eliminator at Super Series this Sunday will see Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada.

Which luchadora will punch their ticket to not just a title match but possibly championship gold?

Find out in Atlanta at MLW Super Series’22.

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (AAA)

Street Fight

Jacob Fatu vs. Willie Mack

World Middleweight Championship

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Shun Skywalker (DRAGONGATE)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (champion) vs. SB KENTo (DRAGONGATE)

¡Lucha Libre Trios Match!

Microman, Laredo Kid & Komander vs. Taurus, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

4-Way AAA Luchadoras Eliminator:

Lady Shani vs. Lady Flammer vs. La Hiedra vs. Reina Dorada

Alex Kane’s Peach State Prize Fight Invitational