MLW has announced two upcoming title matches and the date for Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island.

Next Wednesday’s MLW Fusion episode will feature Savio Vega challenging IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday in a Caribbean Strap Match.

The February 3 Fusion episode will see Mads Krügger challenge National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for a second time, but now in a Baklei Brawl match. The Baklei Brawl will be a no holds barred bare-knuckle bout. Krügger vs. Hammerstone previously ended in a No Contest at Kings of Colosseum.

Lawlor’s Filthy Island special will air as the February 17 Fusion episode. The concept is something Lawlor has been working on since the summer of 2020 and is supposed to be somewhat based off UFC’s Fight Island.

