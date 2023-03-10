Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Shigehiro Irie will be entering the Battle Riot V matchup, which takes place at the April 8th Battle Riot V event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Shigehiro Irie as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V as MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

“Beast Mode” will be unleashed as Shigehiro Irie readies to outlast 39 other combatants and secure his title shot anytime, anywhere by winning the Battle RIOT.

A member of the STRONGHEARTS fight team, Irie is no stranger to MLW. Last competing in an MLW ring in 2019, Irie has deepened his arsenal and emerged as one of Japan’s most lethal powerhouse wrestlers.

Decimating the competition in Japan to recent European excursions, Irie’s “Beast Mode” nickname is well earned. Winning championships in multiple organizations in Japan but winning the World Heavyweight Championship in MLW would be the crown jewel of Irie’s impressive career.

Can Shigehiro Irie outfight and outlast 39 other combatants and win literally the biggest match in MLW?

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Philadelphia (previously named the 2300 Arena, Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.