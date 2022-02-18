Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the legendary Gangrel will be competing against Gnarles Garvin at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full details, including an updated look at the show’s card, can be found below.

The vampire warrior rises once again as MLW has signed Gangrel vs. Gnarls Garvin for Saturday, February 26 at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Whispers of the vampire warrior’s return have swirled around the sport and now the fanged fighter has set his sights on Major League Wrestling.

A bloodletting brawler, Gangrel is feared for his unrelenting brawling style, and styles make fights, which is why his Charlotte collision with Gnarls Garvin could end up being the brawl of the night at SuperFight.

Garvin, a rugged big mouthed brawler from Kentucky has heavy hands and an unpredictable arsenal with attacks from the top rope and a lariat that could rip your head off.

Promising to be a violent pier six slaughter, will it be Gangrel or Gnarls who has their hand raised in the wake of the chaos? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

🪜Stairway to Hell🔥

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Killer Kross arrives in MLW

Von Erichs vs. Ricky & Kerry Morton

🐉Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

👊Grudge Match!

nZo vs. KC Navarro

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

🇲🇽Mixed Trios Match🇲🇽

Puma King, Octagon Jr., & Mystery Man vs. Arez, Gino Medina, & Mini Abismo Negro

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Cesar Duran

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Myron Reed

TJP

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

