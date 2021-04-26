Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new singles matchup for this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. Hijo de LA Park will be taking on Bu Ku Dao, the first time the two have met under the MLW banner. Details, including an updated card for the show, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Hijo de LA Park (managed by Salina de la Renta) vs. Bu Ku Dao for this Wednesday, April 28 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Despite going rogue on Azteca Underground’s proprietor, Salina de la Renta has been given one more opportunity by the mysterious El Jefe.

With Los Parks last week seem unhappy with her, Salina finds herself at a crossroads after going into business for herself and ignoring El Jefe’s game plan for the Muertes/Hammerstone match.

Hijo de LA Park faces a man entering the middleweight contest with immense momentum in Bu Ku Dao. The 5′ fan favorite defeated TJP last week in the biggest win of his career.

Could Salina face severe consequences if Hijo de LA Park losses?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•”Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Marshall Von Erich

•Hijo de LA Park (managed by Salina de la Renta) vs. Bu Ku Dao

Also scheduled: Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, CONTRA Unit and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.