Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Homicide will take on lucha-libre legend LA Park at the November 6th tapings of Fusion from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated card for the event, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced LA Park vs. “The Notorious 187” Homicide for Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Feared for their reputations as two of the toughest men in the sport. Respected for their uncanny ability to unleash carnage as two of the most dangerous and storied brawlers in the game. Finally they collide 1-on-1 and it goes down in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Craving big matches and delightful violence for MLW fans, Cesar Duran brokered this heavy hitting classic in the making. A match, which marks the return of the Brooklyn native to MLW for the first time in nearly 3 years.

The patriarch of the World Tag Team Champions, Los Parks, LA Park didn’t hesitate to sign the contract on what promises to be a brutally brilliant scrap between two of the best brawlers in the game.

Who will? No, better question: who will survive? Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

OPERA CUP FINALS

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • Alex Shelley • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Myron Reed • Arez • Aramis • Alicia Atout • Holidead • Warhorse • KC Navarro • Alex Kane and King Mo • Sea Stars • Willow Nightingale • Matt Cross • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

