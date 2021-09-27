Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Los Parks will take on Konnan’s 5150 crew at the October 2nd Fightland event from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a trios match featuring Los Parks vs. 5150 for MLW Fightland this Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

The reigning World Tag Team Champions Los Parks have defeated all in their path to the top. Now, they face a team unlike any other to date in 5150.

At the Battle Riot Konnan and the 5150 made it known to matchmaker Cesar Duran that they wanted the world tag team titles. Never one to back down from a fight, LA Park, the patriarch of Los Parks, demanded a match with Konnan’s new crew vowing he and his would prove their domination once again.

Now the stage is set for Los Parks vs. 5150 in a trios match. A win for 5150 puts them on the fast-track for a title match. But what happens if Los Parks are victorious?

Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

¡TRIOS MATCH!

Los Parks vs. 5150

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • Warhorse plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

