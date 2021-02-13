Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alicia Atout will give a special interview with star TJP on this Wednesday’s “Filthy Island” special. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

HAWAII — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Alicia Atout will interview TJP this Wednesday, February 17 at 7pm ET on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island MLW special, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Since the shocking ending of the Los Parks/TJP & Bu Ku Dao World Tag Team Championship bout there’s been tons of talk regarding TJP’s post match conduct toward his friend and his student in training Bu Ku Dao.

With reports that TJP kicked Dao out of his LA dojo, literally throwing his protege’s belongings into the parking lot, TJP has a lot to address.

For 2 weeks both fighters and their camp have remained silent about the situation, so we can only assume their future as a team remains up in the air… that is until this Wednesday when Alicia Atout goes 1-on-1 with TJP in an exclusive interview.

Is TJP a sore loser? Did he really kick Bu Ku Dao to the curb?

Find out this Wednesday on Tom Lawlor’s Filthy Island at 7pm ET on YouTube.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•King of Knockouts 2: Low Ki vs. King Mo

•Azteca Jungle Fight: Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

•TJP 1-on-1 Interview with Alicia Atout

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, NOT the Von Erichs and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.