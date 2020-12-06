Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alicia Atout will be interviewing National Openweight champion Alexander Hammerstone on this week’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated card, can be found below.

New York — Major League Wrestling today announced that MLW broadcast correspondent Alicia Atout has landed an exclusive interview with National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for this Wednesday, December 9 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch.

Following CONTRA Unit’s plot to take out Alex Hammerstone via Mads Krügger’s brutal assault of Hammersone 3 weeks ago, Hammerstone has a lot to say and he’ll go on the record with Alicia Atout this Wednesday night.

Hammerstone, who was placed on the injured reserve list by league physician Dr. Sweglar, has protested being forced into being inactive. This, despite a rib contusion, hyperflexion of the neck and transverse myelitis, among other injuries.

Hammerstone, who has been ranked #1 in MLW for nearly 18 months, has led the charge against CONTRA, including uniting MLW’s wrestlers to fight back and retake control of the league and ignite the restart.

Alicia Atout has confirmed Hammerstone will provide an update on his health as well as news that he promises will send shockwaves throughout the league.

What scoops will Alicia Atout score when she interviews Hammerstone?

Tune in this Wednesday at 7pm ET to find out!

Also scheduled:

•World Tag Team Championship: Ross & Marshall Von Erich (c) vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch)

•Low Ki vs. Richard Holliday – Semi-Finals of Opera

•The debut of Violence is Forever

MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV.