Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced that the vacant National Openweight Championship will be decided in a LADDER MATCH pitting: Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. a Wild Card entry on Saturday November 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The fate of the vacant National Openweight Championship will hang in the balance above the ring as five men go to war with the hopes of climbing the ladder and capturing the coveted title.

Cesar Duran has selected the participants with a design on maximum chaos and violence, featuring an unprecedented mystery wild card entrant who will be revealed live November 6 at the 2300 Arena.

Alex Shelley, a fighting artist, is no stranger to ladder matches and big pressure title bouts. Having won championships around the world, Shelley has the experience and know-how to win the belt.

“Young GOAT” Myron Reed enters the ladder match as the league’s only 2-time World Middleweight Champion. Hungry for more gold and the opportunity to move into a new division, Reed is ready to unleash his spectacular high-flying attack game en route to becoming the next National Champion.

“Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane has marched into MLW and dominated the competition. Will the explosive grappler duplex his opponents off the ladders and win a major title in his rookie year?

Zenshi is a decorated double champion of South America and brings an unorthodox and unpredictable aerial game to the ladder match, promising thrills as he deploys his high risk, high reward offensive arsenal with dreams of winning gold.

THE WILD CARD is the x-factor in this ladder match. Is it someone in MLW? Is it an outsider? Will this mysterious entrant shock the world and grab the belt hanging from the top of the 2300 Arena and be anointed the next National Champion?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

OPERA CUP FINALS

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • TJP • Arez • Aramis • Alicia Atout • Holidead • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo • Sea Stars • Willow Nightingale • Matt Cross • Calvin Tankman. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWLive.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.