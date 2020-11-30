MLW has announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. as this week’s MLW Fusion main event.

Wednesday’s main event will be a 2020 Opera Cup Opening Round bout. This will be a rematch from the 2019 Opera Cup, which saw Smith get the win. The winner of this week’s match will advance to the semi-finals to face Richard Holliday.

MLW previously announced ACH vs. Laredo Kid for Wednesday’s Fusion opener. This will be another Opera Cup Opening Round match. The winner of Kid vs. ACH will face Tom Lawlor in the semi-finals.

MLW has also announced that Wednesday’s show will feature a segment where CONTRA Unit (MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, Simon Gotch, Ikuro Kwon, Josef Samael, The Black Hand of CONTRA) threatens the other current MLW champions.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s MLW Fusion episode. Below is the full announcement on Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki that MLW sent to us today:

DBS Jr. vs. Low Ki to main event Wednesday’s MLW FUSION Rematch from classic 2019 Opera Cup clash New York — Major League Wrestling today announced Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. in the opening round of the Opera Cup for this Wednesday December 2 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, Pluto TV. Learn more about where to watch. Fighting for his family’s legacy and the coveted Opera Cup trophy, Smith promises to match Low Ki hold for hold, move for move and strike for strike as the two strong style combatants collide this Wednesday. A rematch from last year’s classic Opera Cup opening round where Low Ki nearly finished Smith with a choke before Smith improvised a pinning combo essentially bridging Ki’s choke into an irreversible pin, both men have a lot on the line. The 2019 Opera Cup winner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. is defending his family’s cherished heirloom, the Opera Cup. Prior to DBS’ tournament win, Stu Hart, Davey’s grandfather, was the last to win the tournament back in 1948 before MLW revived the tournament last year. Held annually for nearly 50 years at various turn-of-the-century opera house locations from New York City to Boston, the Professional Wrestling Opera House Cup was a grueling multi-day tournament. In 2019 it was revived with MLW now the home and host for future Opera Cup tournaments. Featuring 4 opening round bouts, the league has teamed up with international organizations to bring the best wrestlers from around the world to compete in the 2020 Opera Cup. The winner of this bout will advance to the semi-finals where he will fight Richard Holliday, who defeated TJP to move on in the tournament (watch match for FREE). MLW invites you to join us as we celebrate the sport’s oldest tournament as it returns this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and Pluto TV. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.