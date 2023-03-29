MLW has announced the War Chamber matchup.

World champion Alexander Hammerstone will lead the Hammerheads (Mance Warner, Matthew Justice, 1 Called Manders) against The Calling at the War Chamberevent, which takes place on April 6th from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. This news comes shortly after MLW revealed that the annual Opera Cup tournament will kickoff at the show. Full details, including a look at the card, can be found below.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Alex Hammerstone declared war on The Calling on this week’s UNDERGROUND and is war is what MLW gets in New York City next Thursday.

For the first-time ever New York City will host the WAR CHAMBER!

The World Heavyweight Champion has linked up with the most dangerous pack of highwaymen in the sport: the Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice. As seen on last night’s UNDERGROUND, Hammerstone recruited the SGC over beers.

With Mance Warner already having fresh and bloody history with The Calling on MLW UNDERGROUND, the “Southern Psychopath” was itching for another brawl with Rickey Shane Page and the rest of The Calling.

Since last summer, The Calling have plagued MLW. Shrouded in mystery, a who’s who on the roster were decimated and left beaten and unable to compete in MLW. With their bodies littered with a black calling card, the attackers would finally be revealed as “The Human Slaughterhouse” Rickey Shane Page, Raven, “The Death Fighter” AKIRA and several still to be identified assailants.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Who will be victorious in the War Chamber?

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH

Hammerheads (Hammerstone, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling (Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA, ??? & ??? with Raven)

National Openweight Championship

John Hennigan (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Willie Mack vs. Real1

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Lio Rush

Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas) vs. Shigehiro Irie

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Calvin Tankman

2023 OPERA CUP: Stage 1:

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Tony Deppen

Billie Starkz vs. B3CCA

Mandy León vs. Clara Carreras

Microman (with Mister Saint Laurent) vs. Beastman (with Kimchee)

Signed to appear:

World Tag Team Champions Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

FBI

Plus MORE!

Tickets start at $15 at MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

