Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Tajiri will defend his MLW Middleweight championship in a triple threat against Myron Reed and a mystery opponent at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced a Mystery World Middleweight 3-way featuring Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. a Mystery Entrant for Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The reigning World Middleweight Champion Yoshihiro Tajiri will make his second title defense in Dallas when he grants the “Young GOAT” Myron Reed a rematch… but MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran has added a twist: a Mystery Entrant!

“Who doesn’t like a surprise and a debut? I give you TWO for the price of one!” states Duran. “With a title on the line, the stakes couldn’t be any higher!”

A Mystery World Middleweight 3-way adds an unpredictable dimension to the title fight, making Reed’s quest to become a 3-time champion all the more difficult while the “Japanese Buzzsaw” now must overcome two challengers — in one match!

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Who is the mystery man making his MLW debut? Find out on January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Falls Count Anywhere for the World Heavyweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Pagano

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Mystery Middleweight 3-way World Title Fight:

Tajiri (champion) vs. Myron Reed vs. ???

National Openweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

“Dallas vs. Houston” Featherweight Bout

Miranda Gordy vs. Rok-C

Davey Richards vs. ACH

¡Mixed Lucha Trios Match!

Aramis, El Dragon & ??? vs. Arez, Gino Medina & Mini Abismo Negro

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

Richard Holliday

Matt Cross

TJP

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.

The world-famous venue opened its doors in 1971 and has played host to a who’s who in sports and entertainment, including being featured in movies such as Urban Cowboy. The venue offers modern facilities, parking, and easy accessibility. Gilley’s provides the highest quality service makes the venue a premier event destination.

The venue is located at:

1135 Botham Jean Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75215

Adjacent paved lots provide ample parking.

⚠️Tickets for the postponed September 11 card will be honored only at MLW’s March 31 card. Get your tickets NOW to see MLW’s new January event.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.