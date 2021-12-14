Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Miranda Gory will be making her debut for the promotion at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details, including who else is scheduled to appear, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Miranda Gordy will make her MLW debut Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

A new generation has emerged from Badstreet USA with Miranda Gordy threatening to tear up Major League Wrestling when she makes her debut in Dallas.

The daughter of the legendary Terry Gordy of the Fabulous Freebirds, Miranda Gordy is a brawling powerhouse grappler who adds a new dimension to the roster.

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.

Competing just across the train tracks from where her father wreaked havoc at the old Sportatorium, Gordy barks about raising hell in out of the ring… and makes no bones about her feelings on the Von Erichs.

Now the question is who will sign the open contract to fight Gordy in her debut?

Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.

Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.

The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:

5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Jacob Fatu

World Middleweight Champion Tajiri

Davey Richards

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

Cesar Duran

5150 with Konnan

Mads Krugger

Calvin Tankman

Richard Holliday

Rok-C

Matt Cross

TJP

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane

Ho Ho Lun

Alicia Atout

Aramis

Arez

Miranda Gordy

KC Navarro

Savio Vega

Myron Reed

All Japan’s Saito Bros

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.