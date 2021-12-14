Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Miranda Gory will be making her debut for the promotion at the January 21st Blood & Thunder event from the Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. Full details, including who else is scheduled to appear, can be found below.
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Miranda Gordy will make her MLW debut Friday, January 21 at MLW Blood & Thunder at Gilley’s in Dallas, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
A new generation has emerged from Badstreet USA with Miranda Gordy threatening to tear up Major League Wrestling when she makes her debut in Dallas.
The daughter of the legendary Terry Gordy of the Fabulous Freebirds, Miranda Gordy is a brawling powerhouse grappler who adds a new dimension to the roster.
🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at: www.MLWDallas.com.
Competing just across the train tracks from where her father wreaked havoc at the old Sportatorium, Gordy barks about raising hell in out of the ring… and makes no bones about her feelings on the Von Erichs.
Now the question is who will sign the open contract to fight Gordy in her debut?
Find out January 21 in Dallas as MLW presents Blood & Thunder!
🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWDallas.com.
Tracking to be another hot ticket in the DFW metroplex, MLW will return Saturday night January 21 to Gilley’s in Downtown Dallas with MLW: Blood & Thunder.
The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.
CARD:
Texas Tornado Match for the World Tag Team Championship:
5150 (champions) vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:
World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone
Jacob Fatu
World Middleweight Champion Tajiri
Davey Richards
“The Judge” EJ Nduka
Cesar Duran
5150 with Konnan
Mads Krugger
Calvin Tankman
Richard Holliday
Rok-C
Matt Cross
TJP
National Openweight Champion Alex Kane
Ho Ho Lun
Alicia Atout
Aramis
Arez
Miranda Gordy
KC Navarro
Savio Vega
Myron Reed
All Japan’s Saito Bros
Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon.
More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.
Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.
DAY OF EVENT INFO
The schedule is as follows:
6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders
6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)
7:30 p.m.: Showtime
MORE ABOUT THE VENUE
Gilley’s is just a 10-minute walk south of the Convention Center in Dallas, conveniently located at the epicenter of Dallas.