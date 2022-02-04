Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Alex Kane will defend his MLW National Openweight championship in a Fatal-Four Way against Calvin Tankman, ACH, and Matt Cross at the February 26th SuperFight event from the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Full details, including an updated look at the card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Alex Kane (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH in a 4-way for the National Openweight Championship at MLW SuperFight hosted by the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte on Saturday February 26, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The Bomaye Fight Club’s pushy demands for a big title match at SuperFight has been answered as Alex Kane will defend his National Openweight Championship against THREE men in one match.

Promising to rumble through the competition and leave with gold, Calvin Tankman’s bitter 4-month feud with Kane now takes a complicated turn. The “Heavyweight Hustle” must now not only deal with Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club but two other challengers who share the same goal as Tankman: win the belt.

A battle-tested veteran, Matt Cross has competed in 28+ countries and against some of the sport’s best. Now he hopes to add his first MLW championship to his impressive resume by dethrone “The Suplex Assassin.” Quick, experienced and resourceful in high-pressure bouts, Cross is known to exploit openings and converts them to wins.

The dynamic hybrid wrestling of ACH could shape this 4-way championship encounter. Versatile on the mat, in the air and in striking, ACH is the total package and he’s hungrier than ever gold. Expect ACH to push the tempo of the match and if he can control the speed of the action, a title make be heading home with the Austin, Texas native.

And then there is the x-factor: Mr. Thomas. How will the intimidator impact the champion’s literal biggest title defense to date?

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at MLWLive.com.

Will a new champion be crowned or will Alex Kane vanquish three men in one night? Find out Saturday night, February 26 in Charlotte at MLW SuperFight!

Buy your tickets at MLWLive.com. The 2022 edition of MLW SuperFight will feature three title bouts, some big debuts and even shocking returns to the league. More details on the card will be forthcoming in the days and weeks ahead.

🎟 Get tickets for just $10 at MLWLive.com.

MLW makes its Charlotte debut Saturday night February 26 at the historic Grady Cole Center with MLW: SuperFight. The event will be an MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Davey Richards

4-Way for National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat enters MLW!

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Jacob Fatu

Cesar Duran

nZo

World Tag Team Champions 5150 with Konnan

Alicia Atout

Mads Krugger

Richard Holliday

Arez

“The Judge” EJ Nduka

KC Navarro

Myron Reed

TJP

Plus MORE athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

Opening its doors in 1929, Charlotte’s Grady Cole Center has been a destination for professional wrestling for over 70 years. The home of Jim Crockett Promotions for decades, few arenas have hosted as many memorable matches and championship bouts as the Grady Cole Center.

The venue is located at:

310 N Kings Dr.

Charlotte, NC 28204

Adjacent parking lots and garages provide ample parking.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company with a focus on professional wrestling sporting events/programming, digital content and ancillary entertainment. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available worldwide in YouTube, FITE.tv and beIN Sports.