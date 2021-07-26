Major League Wrestling announced a new miniseries during the broadcast debut of last night’s MLW Battle Riot III event.

It’s called MLW Fusion Alpha, which will debut next month.

The promo spot for it stated, “The world has changed. Wrestling is at war! Invasions! Alliances! Raids! Jumps! Beware!! Major League Wrestling is under attack. Who will rise up? An Underground Revolution begins. A deal with the devil?! Who do you trust? A league is shattered? MLW Fusion Alpha. A mini-series. August 2021.”

You can check out the promotional spot for the miniseries at the 18:20 mark: