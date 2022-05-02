Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that ACH will be taking on Matt Cross at the May 13th Kings Of Colosseum event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Matt Cross vs. ACH for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Two of the sport’s top technical wrestlers will showcase their talents as they look to climb the rankings as Matt Cross clashes with ACH for the first-time ever in MLW.

Cross, a decorated globetrotting grappler will find himself against another high-level competitor in fellow veteran ACH.

“Styles make fights and both Matt and ACH can do it all,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “From technical to lucha to strong style, this fight showcases not only the depth of our roster but the versatility of MLW fighters and their fighting styles.”

Who will have their hand raised in victory? Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Richard Holliday (with Alicia Atout)

Weapons of Mass Destruction Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Inaugural Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Holidead

World Tag Team Championship 3-Way:

Hustle & Power vs. Von Erichs vs. 5150

Matt Cross vs. ACH

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards

nZo

Microman with Mister Saint Laurent

National Openweight Champion Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

Cesar Duran

Gangrel

The Sandman

Aramis

Arez

KC Navarro

Los Maximos

Savio Vega

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon. More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

