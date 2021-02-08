Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that ACH will be taking on Brian Pillman Jr. on this Wednesday’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr. for this Wednesday, February 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

ACH is not in a good mood since Team Filthy (allegedly) attacked him just days before the biggest match of his life – most likely changing the outcome of the Fatu/ACH World Heavyweight Championship bout.

Now, ACH looks to unleash his fury in the ring and make a statement as he eyes payback on Team Filthy for their disgraceful conduct.

But is ACH 100%? The short answer: No. ACH’s ribs remain tender, following the attack by Team Filthy. Dr. Sweglar said it could take up to a half year for him to fully recover. Does this create an opportunity for Pillman? Will ACH bounce back after heartbreaking heavyweight title match?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid

•ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

•Calvin Tankman in action!

•Filthy Island Control Center

Also scheduled: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

