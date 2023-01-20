MLW has landed a new TV deal with REELZ.

It was announced today that MLW’s new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling will premiere on Tuesday, February 7 at 10pm ET. MLW Battle Riot IV will premiere on REELZ later that night at 11pm ET.

Full details can be found in the press release below, including comments from MLW CEO Court Bauer and REELZ SVP of Programming Steve Cheskin:

MLW is coming to REELZ

MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) PREMIERES TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

New Weekly Primetime “MLW Underground Wrestling” Events Showcase Professional Wrestling for a New Generation

(Albuquerque, NM) Friday, January 20, 2023 — REELZ today announced the fastest growing wrestling league in the world Major League Wrestling (MLW) premieres on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT. The new weekly primetime series MLW Underground Wrestling is a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.

Journey into the underground beginning Tuesday, February 7 at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT with the premiere of “Titan vs. Titan” featuring Hammerstone vs. ex-NFL player EJ Nduka in a Last Man Standing World Championship Match and also stars Real1, the Bomaye Fight Club and Mance Warner. Immediately following at 11pm ET/ 8pm PT it’s the REELZ premiere of the classic “MLW Battle RIOT IV.”

“Major League Wrestling is for a new generation of fans and we’re thrilled to bring our viewers a ringside view with exciting nights at the fights,” said Steve Cheskin, SVP of Programming at REELZ. “With the strong response from our viewers to several REELZ originals celebrating the extraordinary lives and careers of professional wrestlers we’re stepping into the ring to bring them new Major League Wrestling events every week.”

“Wrestling has never been hotter and MLW Underground Wrestling will deliver a weekly adrenaline rush when we join the REELZ roster February 7,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “The extraordinary growth and success of REELZ with its line-up of must-see programming is a perfect fit for MLW.”

MLW wrestlers have distinct backgrounds with rich cultural connections making their journeys relatable and authentic to viewers. MLW also features some of next generation of some of the most iconic wrestling families in the sport including the Samoan Dynasty, the British Bulldogs and more. New episodes of MLW Underground Wrestling air Tuesdays at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT followed at 11pm ET/ 8pm PT with REELZ premieres of classic episodes of the most memorable and action packed matches in MLW history.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana. One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About REELZ—REAL LIVES. REAL STORIES. REAL CELEBRITIES.®

REELZ is a leading independent television network that is home to the hit original series On Patrol: Live that follows law enforcement officers live from a diverse mix of police departments and sheriff offices across America. REELZ original programming is focused on real people in revealing stories ranging from the critically acclaimed and award-winning The Kennedys to Autopsy: The Last Hours Of and the network is also home to true crime stories and law enforcement action including Gangsters: America’s Most Wanted, Mobsters, COPS, COPS Reloaded and Jail that take place in real communities across America.

REELZ is available in more than 40 million homes on DIRECTV (238), DISH Network (299), Verizon FiOS TV (692HD), AT&T U-verse (799/1799HD) and Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, Mediacom, Philo, Freecast, DIRECTV Stream, Dish Sling and many other cable systems and major streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ in your area by visiting www.reelz.com. If REELZ is not available, or not in HD, on your cable, telco or streaming provider, we encourage viewers to call them and ask for it. Owned by Hubbard Media Group, REELZ is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM with national ad sales based in New York City with offices in Chicago and Los Angeles.

REELZ library programing is available in more than 30 million additional homes and growing via major streaming platforms such as Amazon Channels, Fire TV, Roku, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Tubi, Samsung Smart TV+, Vizio, Crackle, Xumo, Redbox, FreeVee and Local Now.

As one of the last truly independent television networks remaining in today’s media landscape REELZ has created the Independence Happens Here® website to help keep free thought and innovation alive by highlighting the importance of independent businesses. The website can be found at http://IndependenceHappensHere.com.