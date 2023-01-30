MLW issued the following press release announcing that B3CCA, who is making her debut for the promotion, will be taking on Delmi Exo at this Saturday’s SuperFight 2023 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com

After Cesar Duran’s matchmaking macinations with league officials, MLW can confirm Delmi Exo will square off against another brilliant New England grappler in B3CCA.

Exo, made her MLW debut in 2021 as a part of the popular sister tag team Sea Stars, was originally slated to challenge for her first world title. Now, the 7-year veteran looks to make a tidal wave by fighting B3CCA and setting up the title fight once promised to her for SuperFight.

Standing in Delmi’s way is an impressive emerging force of a new generation of wrestlers out of the New England area in B3CCA. Igniting roars from the fans with her breathtaking 450 splash, B3CCA has quickly captured the attention of promoters around the world.

With a depth of experience, having trained with some of the best around the world, B3CCA now enters MLW looking to win her first world championship… while Delmi Exo fights for what was taken from her: a shot at her lifelong dream of challenging for the world title.

Will Delmi make a statement and punch her ticket to being at the front of the line for a title shot? Will B3CCA win big in her debut?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DUMPSTER MATCH!

Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

NO ROPES CATCH WRESTLING MATCH!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy The FBI

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Billie Starkz

HARDCORE MATCH!

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious

Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA

B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

La Estrella

Plus MORE!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

